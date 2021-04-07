Jeep leads Chula Vista police on chase, crashes into pole

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are searching for the occupants of a Jeep that led officers on a chase and eventually crashed into a pole at a freeway onramp in Chula Vista.

ABC 10News learned Chula Vista police spotted a white Jeep Patriot SUV that was reported stolen at around 3:45 a.m.Wednesday and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

The Jeep sped away, leading officers on a pursuit that ended on E Street at the on-ramp to Interstate 5 when the vehicle slammed into a pole.

Multiple people reportedly got out of the Jeep and ran away.

Officers were able to corral one of the occupants, but 2 or 3 more people remained at large as of early Wednesday afternoon.