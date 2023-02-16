Watch Now
Janitor pleads guilty to placing camera in Imperial Beach school bathroom

Posted at 6:44 AM, Feb 16, 2023
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A janitor who set up a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the Imperial Beach school where he worked pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony and misdemeanor counts.

Freddy Mogollan, 39, admitted Wednesday to filming victims inside a women's restroom at Bayside STEAM Academy.

Mogollan is also facing a lawsuit filed last week in San Diego Superior Court by seven women who worked at the school. The lawsuit also names the South Bay Union School District as a defendant.

RELATED: Imperial Beach teachers say former employee planted camera in school restroom to record nude images

According to the lawsuit, a staff member first discovered a cell phone hidden in a bathroom stall on Oct. 21, 2021.

Mogollan is slated to be sentenced next month in a Chula Vista courtroom following his pleas to one felony count of possessing matter depicting a person under 18 in sexual conduct and four misdemeanor counts of invading the privacy of another with a concealed camera for the purpose of sexual gratification.

His sentence will include stipulations to serving one year in county jail, a requirement to register as a sex offender, and an order to stay away from all schools.

