Jacumba Hot Springs residents notified of sexually violent predator's release

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies went door to door in Jacumba Hot Springs to inform the community about a sexually violent predator who will be living in their neighborhood.

David Muñoz is registered as a sexually violent predator and sex offender with the California Department of Justice and the County of San Diego. The classification was based on felony convictions, including several counts of child molestation dating back to 1988 and 1992.

Muñoz served several years in state prison before his civil commitment to a state mental hospital for sex offenders.

In 2024, pursuant to a court order, Muñoz was released into the community under the Conditional Release Program.

Muñoz has a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender and is not wanted by the Sheriff's Department.

Megan's Law permits law enforcement agencies to warn the community about sex offenders who frequent the area. The purpose of the notice is to allow members of the public to protect themselves and their children from sex offenders.

Use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass the subject or any other person will not be tolerated and may result in prosecution, sheriff's officials said.

