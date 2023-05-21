Watch Now
Jacumba home destroyed in fire

Posted at 2:51 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 17:51:22-04

JACUMBA (CNS) - A single-family residence was destroyed by a fire in Jacumba Sunday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:03 p.m. Sunday. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters arrived at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Strickland Avenue to find the 1,500-square-foot home and two sheds fully involved, according to Captain Brent Pascua.

A 20- to 30-foot patch of brush near the house was also burned.

One resident was displaced but Red Cross personnel weren't needed, the captain said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

CalFire said on Twitter the fire happened nearby the Mica Gem Mine.

