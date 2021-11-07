'It's so much fun': Horse racing fans enjoy final day of Breeders' Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — An exciting weekend of horse racing in Del Mar wrapped up Saturday with the second and final day of the Breeders' Cup World Championship.

"[I] Just think it's wonderful that people can get out and do this and it's so much fun being here today," said Sarah Larsen.

For many, the two-day spectacle is a tradition.

"We're huge horse racing fans so we try to get to whatever Breeder Cups we can."

Then there are those like David and Andrea Villasenor, who made the trip from Phoenix to watch the races in person for the first time.

"I was born and raised in San Diego so I'm familiar with Del Mar and I'm like what a great race to go to," said David.

Aside from the scenery, food, and fashion — fans said placing bets is the most exciting part.

"I think we're going to have beginners luck," said Andrea.

"He's good at things like that."

The event has become one of the most lucrative in horse racing with $31 million in purses and awards this year.

Day two featured nine horse races and ended with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

"For me, I like to do it based on names," Larsen said. "He [partner] actually is way more knowledgeable so usually, I just follow what he [partner] says."

Whether they win or walk away empty-handed, fans said it’s all a part of enjoying the full experience of the Breeders’ Cup.

"We only wish we were staying longer because there's so much to do and see here. it's really fun," said Larsen.

