Siblings find card reader lodged in Escondido gas pump

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A video shared with ABC 10News shows the moment that shocked a pair of siblings in Escondido, who believe they found a card skimmer at a gas station.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen something like this," said Ricky Huerta, who took the video alongside his sister, Elayna.

The two say they live right down the street and frequently go to the Arco at the corner of East Valley Parkway and Midway Drive where it happened.

San Diego County's Weights and Measures department confirmed:

The station owner found and removed the device on 12/24 and took steps to ensure their pumps were safe to use. Our County Weights & Measures inspectors followed up on January 3, the day after we learned of it, and found no remaining evidence of card readers. Spokesperson for San Diego County Land Use & Environment Group

Huerta said it was the fact that the buttons looked newer and different than the rest of the pumps that originally tipped him off.

“It looked like it was sticking out a little bit and so I looked at the top of it and it had, like glue a little bit, and so I looked at the other ones to see and none of the other ones were like that," Huerta said.

The siblings say they immediately notified an employee at the gas station.

ABC 10News reached out to the Arco's owner but never heard back.

On Jan. 2, a spokesperson for the Escondido Police Department said there had been no crimes reported at the gas station in the previous 60 days.

However, the department would need names and personal information to confirm if any cases of identity have been reported and linked to the gas station recently.