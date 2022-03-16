'It's our moral obligation': San Diegans react to Ukraine's plea for help

BALBOA PARK, Calif. (KGTV) – Vera Skop helps run the House of Ukraine at Balboa Park. Through their committee, has collected and sent four truckloads of medical supplies, food, clothes, and military equipment to Ukraine.

Skop, who still has family in Ukraine, says with each passing hour, the situation is getting worse. She believes more needs to be done to answer President Zelensky's plea for help.

"The atrocities committed by Putin, this is no longer a war against two armies," she said. "This is a war against civilians. Whether Ukraine is NATO or not, this no longer makes a difference."

Skop believes the US Military should get more involved.

"We need to help a country who wants to be just like the United States who fought just like we did in the 1700s," she said. "It's our moral obligation. We've done stuff like this for the last 200 years. What's stopping us now?"

And while all of that is playing out on the international stage, Skop says they'll keep doing their part in supporting Ukraine from home by sending supplies the people of Ukraine will need.

