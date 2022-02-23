'It's beautiful': Winter storm brings snow to Julian

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – The winter storm brought lots of snow to our mountains. In Julian, it's been cold and windy all morning, but the added bonus is a lot of snow to play around in.

For the Drahos family, this is the snow they've been looking for. They've lived in Yuma for two years and are excited to introduce little Hazel to the snow.

"She didn't want to come inside this morning," Ali Drahos said. "We were like; it's a blizzard, you have to come inside. So she loved it."

And there are others like Tanya and Mosimo Pirrone who saw the forecast for snow and decided to take a drive to the mountains.

"It's beautiful. It's so peaceful," Tanya said. "It's crazy because where we live in San Diego, it's hot, and you drive one hour away, and it's snowing."

And what better way to warm up than to have apple pie Julian is known for. A highlight for many visitors who stood in the cold waiting for restaurants to open.

Business owners ABC 10 News spoke with said they love snow days because it keeps them busy and brings visitors through their doors.

