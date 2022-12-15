'It's a bummer': San Diego to ban bonfires on beaches outside of designated fire pits

MISSION BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego is one step closer to banning certain types of an iconic beach activity: bonfires.

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council voted to restrict beach fires to city-designated fire rings, banning wood fires from burning on the sand outside of the rings.

"It's a real bummer," said Regan Esper, reacting to the city's decision.

Councilmember Joe LaCava, who voted in support of the amendment, issued a statement regarding the vote.

LaCava said the move is "no ban," and is instead "the preservation of the safe enjoyment of an iconic San Diego beach activity —beach fires.”

“Protecting the community and enjoying our beachfront recreational activities are not mutually exclusive. My recommendation had a broad coalition of support to include public safety—Police, Fire, Lifeguards, and Park Rangers—as well as town councils and environmentalists. Beachgoers will no longer fear stepping on hot coals buried under the sand or breathing excessive smoke.” San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava

Others agree with the council's decision, saying the amendment will keep the community safer.

"Some of my friends have actually, like, stepped in hot coals before because people cover up their bonfire," said Keegan Debever, who was out and about enjoying Mission Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the staff report, propane fires will still be allowed outside of fire rings.

The amendment will not take effect until 30 days after the council's second approval in January.