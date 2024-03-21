“It was pretty sad in the beginning it was a lot to digest but I didn't have time for that,” says Kenia Peraza.

Peraza says from the moment her son Jonathan was diagnosed with autism her life has been in overdrive.

She says, “In preschool it wasn't that bad because teachers had less kids in a classroom.”

But then she says things changed as soon as he got into kindergarten. Peraza says he is now in a class of 18 kids with special education needs. And she says she’s noticed a difference in Jonathan’s progress.

She says, “There's lack of qualified staff well sometimes they don't know how to address certain situations meltdowns.

And that’s why she has attended several South Bay Superintendent’s Council meetings where she can raise those concerns.

Also in the group was Special Education Teacher Norma Sahagon, who says as a teacher she gets overwhelmed.

Even though she has teaching aides, her class sizes are too big to provide the attention each child deserves.

Sahagon says, “ There’s not enough support in the classroom and there are kids at the level of hand over hand and they have toilet needs.”

ABC 10News tried to speak to the Superintendents after the meeting to get answers to these concerns but we were told the Council would instead release a statement which reads in part, “The SELPA and Superintendent’s Council care deeply for all children and work diligently to advocate and support all learners including students with special needs.” It continues to say, “We welcome parent and community input to ensure all voices are considered as we develop plans in support of our students.”