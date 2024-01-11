'It could be life or death': Formerly homeless man hands out thermal jackets in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — As temperatures drop in San Diego, some are working overtime to ensure the homeless are warm – including Joey Rubio.

Rubio faced homelessness and addiction in his own life before spending time in prison. He now works as a recovery specialist and Work for Hope supervisor at McAlister Institute.

On Wednesday, he stopped by an encampment along the trolley tracks in Chula Vista, as he does often.

“You wanna jacket homie?” he asked the first person he saw.

Rubio passed out several sleeping mats and about 30 thermal jackets which double as sleeping bags.

“It could be life or death,” he said. “It gets so cold out there, frigid. It’s important to help these people out.”

People like Yvonne, who shared with 10News she’s lived on the streets for three years.

“It’s been freezing…freezing cold,” she said. “There’s a lot of people out here for addiction. But a lot of people just want housing.”

And while the cold is at times unbearable, some say it’s the isolation of living on the streets that’s even worse.

“I think being in the cold by myself…that has been the hardest part of it,” said Caesar, who also lives on the same street.

Caesar added it’s small acts of kindness that can make a difference for people here: “When others stop by to talk to us, that helps.”

Rubio says helping people living here is a mission deeply personal – he hopes to use his second chance to give others theirs.

“A lot of people never gave up on me…I’ve been given thousands of chances. Everybody deserves a second chance.”

