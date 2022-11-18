Iran sentences more anti-government protesters to death

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — At least five anti-government protesters in Iran have been sentenced to death this week.

The fear is more sentences will follow. Iranian authorities have already warned more charges will be handed down that carry the death penalty as protests persist across the nation.

10News sat down with Bibi Kasrai, who fled Iran as a child during the Iranian Revolution.

“They came to arrest my father and we left Iran with the help of smugglers,” said Kasrai.

Kasrai says there are similarities between then and now: people rebelling against the government and fighting for basic rights and freedom.

“My day starts and I wake up I check social media. I check my messages from Iran,” she said.

Social media – showing horror and heartbreak as more than 15,000 have been arrested for protesting against the current regime.

“You name it…students, artists, actors, writers,” said Kasrai.

And this week, the country began sentencing those in prison to death: at least five so far with the charge: “enmity against God.” Iranians fear the same fate will follow for thousands more as the regime seeks to send a message.

“Isn’t that a genocide against your own people?” said Kasrai.

This all started back in September when protests erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini was detained by the so-called “morality police” for allegedly breaking the country’s strict hijab rules.

“Iran is waiting for a spark. This spark was Mahsa Amini,” said Kasrai.

Kasrai says San Diegans who wish to do something about the brutal Iranian crackdown should write to their elected representatives. She hopes countries around the world will impose strict sanctions on Iran’s government.