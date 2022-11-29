Iran calls for U.S. to be kicked out of World Cup following flag controversy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Iran state media is calling for the U.S. to be kicked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a controversial show of support on social media.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Soccer Federation modified the Iranian flag in a social media post put out on its platforms. The flag was visible missing its gold emblem in the center which represents the current Islamic regime.

“The US removing it was a great show of support,” explained Bibi Kasrai, who grew up in Iran but now lives in San Diego. “The controversy is of Biblical proportions…the reason is all the unrest in Iran.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation said in a statement that it decided to temporarily forgo the official flag on social media accounts to "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights."

But those posts have since been taken down. The U.S. Men’s National Team head coach addressed the controversy on Monday.

“We had no idea about what U.S. Soccer put out. The staff, the players had no idea [...] Our thoughts and are with the Iranian people, the whole country, the whole team, everyone. But our focus is on this match,” said Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach, USMNT.

The controversy comes as Team USA is set to play Iran in a big match scheduled for Tuesday.

Kasrai added that even though the show of solidarity was brief, it sent a message that resonated with Iranians hopeful for change.

“The fact that we’re already talking about it on social media everywhere…it’s a big deal,” she said.

