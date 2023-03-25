Investigators search for evidence at home of Palm City kidnapping, rape suspect

PALM CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators returned to the Palm City home of the man suspected of kidnapping and raping a woman Friday to search for more evidence related to the case.

San Diego Police also found another woman deceased inside the home on the 2200 block of Citrus Avenue.

SDPD couldn't give many details about what kind of evidence they were looking for, but search dogs were brought in to scour the property.

The home is where police said the woman was held captive for roughly 24 hours before she escaped by 44-year-old Rafael Banda.

During a court hearing last week, prosecutors said Banda beat the woman and showed her another woman's dead body, asking her to dismember it.

When the woman couldn't, he raped her.

John Rodriguez has lived on Citrus Avenue for 20 years. He said it's known for being a rough area but that he's still shocked by what happened.

"It's uncommon for something like that to happen," Rodriguez said. "I know it's known for being one of the most dangerous spots but I've never had a problem."

Police have not said how the woman died at this time. Banda is currently charged with sexual assault and kidnapping, but he has not been charged with the woman's death.

Still, neighbors said the incident has them somewhat on edge.

"I'm worried about the women in this area. The guys can hold their own around here. Just more concerned about the women," Rodriguez said.