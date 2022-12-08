Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman Wednesday night in Poway, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies from the Poway Sheriff’s Station were called to an area near the 12500 block of Oak Knoll Road after gunshots were reported.

According to sheriff’s officials, a short time later, a man arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified by officials as a 29-year-old Hispanic male, was in critical but stable condition following his hospitalization.

Details on what led to the shooting were unclear as of Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.