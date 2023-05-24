Investigation underway after four dogs were found dead in Jamul

An investigation is underway after four dogs were found dead on the side of a road in a Jamul neighborhood.

According to the county, they were found on Montiel Truck trail near their owner’s property.

“I was in shock,” said Amber Recklau, who says this isn’t the first time this has happened. Recklau also lives in the neighborhood and says her dog Zeus was shot and killed in 2019.

“He had more than one gunshot. You could tell that he had been dropped off there,” she said.

Recklau added that her dog’s body was found in the same area where the four dogs were found this week.

“My dog obviously got out and didn’t come home. He was killed on Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Recklau says she received two chilling notes on her property’s gate before her dog’s death.

“There was a note on it saying to shut up my dogs. And then a little bit later a month or so another note with a chain and lock locking my gate. And that time it had vulgar language in it,” she said.

San Diego County Animal Services says they are working with the Sheriff’s Department “to determine if any animal crimes were committed.”

The county says the owner allowed his dogs to run free off his property. Neighbors are urging people in the area to be cautious with their animals until an arrest is made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Diego County Animal Services.

