Investigation launched after man found dead in Fallbrook home

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Fallbrook home, authorities said Tuesday.

Paramedics found the 34-year-old man deceased, with signs of trauma to his upper body, in a home on the 4300 block of Rainbow Vista Drive near Old Highway 395, on Monday morning according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called out to provide medical aid at the home at 7:45 a.m. on Monday. It was not immediately clear when the paramedics arrived.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

"The circumstances and motivations are under investigation," said Lt. Chris Steffan, with the sheriff's department. "The victim's name and manner of death are being withheld for investigative reasons."

No other information was released.