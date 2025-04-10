INTERVIEWS: Top District 1 special election candidates react to imminent runoff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The race to be supervisor for District One of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors appears to be headed to a runoff.

As of Wednesday evening, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre are the top two candidates.

ABC 10News interviewed both candidates on Wednesday.

"I think our issues that have resonated with voters are non-partisan. People are very concerned about the sewage crisis impacting our health, our environment, and our economy," said Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

Meanwhile, Mayor John McCann said, "We want safe streets." "We have proven that we've been able to get homeless off the street."

You can watch the full segment in the video player at the top of the page.