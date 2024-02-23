INTERVIEW: Rep. Vargas encourages flood victims to apply for federal assistance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It’s been more than a month since the devastating Jan. 22 floods hit many parts of San Diego. Community members are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Now, they can do that with some federal assistance.

Leaders at all levels are encouraging flood victims to apply for federal assistance through FEMA.

A Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for San Diego County was announced earlier this week. This came after the city, county and state declared emergencies and requested federal assistance.

While the federal assistance is not a substitute for insurance, the funds are intended to help meet the basic needs of flood victims and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes spoke with Rep. Juan Vargas about the process to secure federal aid. He says flood victims will know how much money they will be able to get about a week after applying. He adds funds will be disbursed quickly.

“If you don’t have any issues, if there is no notion that maybe you weren't in the flood area and saying you were, it’s fairly quick,” says Vargas. “They give you a check or put it right in your bank account. I've been impressed at how quickly that can happen, if there is no issue.“

FULL INTERVIEW WITH THE CONGRESSMAN

Rep. Juan Vargas provides context on FEMA's aid process for San Diego flood victims

Low interest loans will also be offered for household and small businesses through the Small Business Association.

Vargas says work is also being done to get assistance to the City and County of San Diego. Those funds will be used to harden and repair some of the public damage, like the storm water infrastructure.

San Diegans can start applying for Fema assistance now. The county’s virtual assistance center is available for local resources.