INTERVIEW: Midway Gourmet chef comes out as big winner at San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Fair is known for its eclectic selection of crazy cuisines to try, and at week two of the fair, a big winner was crowned.

Dominic Palmieri, who runs The Midway Gourmet, joined ABC 10News on Saturday morning to tell us about his experience in preparing for the fair and how his flavors stood above the competition.

Palmieri's Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich at the Biggie's concession stand won Best of Show at the 2023 Fair-tastic Food Competition.

Palmieri stayed humble during the conversation, saying that all the concessioners who produced the 100+ tasty entries had something to be proud of.

