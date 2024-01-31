INTERVIEW: Expert explains how California's Gun Violence Restraining Orders work

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When San Diego Police officers arrested a Rancho Bernardo High School student and his father after the teen allegedly made threats against the school, a Gun Violence Restraining Order was one of the tactics law enforcement used in the process.

Gun Violence Restraining Orders, or GVROs, fall under the category of Red Flag laws, which are designed to empower police to act quickly to prevent a tragedy from happening.

Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish spoke to Marcus Friedman, the administrative director for the Consumer Protection Policy Center at the USD School of Law, about how GVROs work exactly.

"The purpose of GVROs in California is to act fast when something is preventable. When we can save lives, when there are victims on the line for law enforcement to step in and stop it before it happens," Friedman said. "There's situations where a process could be stretched out as to whether or not what law enforcement can do. But in California, it's very clear they understand procedurally how GVROs work, and if a report is made the day before, they can take action to stop it from happening the next day."

