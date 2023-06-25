INTERVIEW: Chef Roc grills up plant-based options for your 4th of July barbecue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With the 4th of July just around the corner, Celebrity Chef Roc stopped by ABC 10News This Morning to share some plant-based options for your barbecue.

Chef Roc talks about some people are turning to healthier options and that they can be tasty.

Check out the recipe below:

4th of July Tuna Surprise – yields 12 appetizers recipe developed by Chef Roc ®

1 container(8oz) of Jinka Plant-Based Tuna – any flavor

¼ cup small dice sweet onion

¼ cup small dice celery

¼ cup small dice mix of red and yellow peppers

¼ cup small dice jalapeno

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon chili powder

salt and black pepper to taste

Options to stuff with Jinka mixture, avocados, Kumato tomatoes, baby sweet peppers.

Options to add to the mixture such as diced apple, avocado or papaya.

1. In a small bowl mix all the ingredients together until smooth.

2. Cut the baby sweet peppers in half and clean out the seeds.

3. Scoop the tuna mixture into the pepper halves and hold in the refrigerator until ready for service.

4. Plate them up and serve. They make the perfect 4th of July appetizer to bring to the party.

For great Jinka recipes go to www.myjinka.com

