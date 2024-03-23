INTERVIEW: 'Anchorman' & 'The Office' actor David Koechner joins 10News set

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Did somebody say, "WHAMMY?!" David Koechner's interview with 10News anchor Jared Aarons isn't his first time on set at a San Diego news station.

The "Anchorman" actor is best known for his role as Champ Kind, the boisterous sports reporter who may not be as familiar with athletics as he should be.

The comedian has five shows this weekend at the American Comedy Company downtown. Koechner is also known for his role as Todd Packer on "The Office," and he said on Twitter that there would be some Dunder Mifflin-themed trivia on the docket for folks who make it to his shows.

