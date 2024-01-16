Interactive exhibit in Broadway Heights honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There’s an interactive exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Broadway Heights.

ABC 10News stopped by the neighborhood and spoke with residents who say the permanent display inspires them year-round.

“To do what he did…and we are free, free at last. Thank God almighty,” said 87-year-old Willie Williams, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 60 years.

“People come from all around to see this,” he said.

On the promenade, people can use their smartphones to scan QR codes and learn more about each person with a photo.

“This symbolizes Dr. King’s vision of the blessed community,” said Thomas Vance, President of Broadway Heights Community Council.

Vance says the virtual exhibit has officially been a part of the community since 2019 and the idea was started by kids who live in the neighborhood.

“The shoulders that we stand on today as Black people, we couldn’t go to the most esteemed colleges and that sort of thing," Vance said. "But now all people have the opportunity to go as far they want to go personally.”

Words, faces and moments from the past are now inspiring the next generation growing up right here.

“I’m glad that we have this, and they can see exactly where their places are in history,” Broadway Heights resident Renee Jackson-Hall said.