Insomniac acquires former OMNIA Nightclub, will reopen as NOVA SD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Entertainment and nightlife company Insomniac acquired the Gaslamp venue previously known as OMNIA San Diego, which is set to reopen as NOVA SD with Tao Group Hospitality as a minority partner, it was announced Tuesday.

Insomniac is perhaps best known for producing festivals and concerts, including the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas -- touted as the world's largest dance music festival. Insomniac will manage and operate the San Diego nightclub.

Tao Group Hospitality is known for its dining and nightlife venues, including Las Vegas nightclub Tao.

NOVA SD, a 22,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor space, is scheduled to open its doors this month with an expanded main room dance floor to go along with plenty of additions to its existing state-of-the-art production elements, the new owners said.

"We're so thankful to the thousands of music lovers that have traveled from the San Diego area to our festivals around the country for nearly three decades," said Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac. "We are excited to finally be able to come here and have a home in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter."

The grand opening of NOVA SD is set for Friday, Feb. 25, with the producer behind the album of the same NOVA name, which peaked at number one on the dance/electronic album charts, RL Grime. The grand opening weekend will continue Feb. 26 with electronic artist deadmau5.

Other upcoming events in the next two months include Jauz, Tiesto, Illenium, Diplo, JOYRYDE and Steve Aoki.

Tickets for all events are on sale at www.novasd.com.