Innovative ride service helps seniors with day-to-day life tasks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Seventy-five-year-old Vicky Inscoe enjoys her independence living alone but faces challenges when it comes to getting around. With limited mobility, Inscoe often relies on friends and services like GoGoGrandparent to navigate her daily tasks.

"I have a friend who lives a couple of doors down that, if she's going somewhere, we'll go out to eat or we'll go to the market or whatever," Inscoe said. “But other than that, I'm usually here or I'm downstairs.”

When Inscoe has a doctor's appointment or needs to shop, she simply picks up the phone and calls GoGoGrandparent.

“Yeah, I dial it, and it's called GoGoGrandparent, and they say, ‘OK, we're sending someone, this is their name, this is the color of their car,’ and so I go downstairs and wait for them,” she explained.

Unlike traditional ridesharing services that operate through mobile apps, GoGoGrandparent connects customers with a live operator via a 1-800 number. This feature is particularly beneficial for seniors who may struggle with smartphone technology due to conditions like macular degeneration or arthritis.

"Some of it is just macular degeneration or arthritis in your hands, those sorts of things that make it a little bit harder to use a smartphone, than to call a number and talk to someone," said Justin Boogaard, the service's founder.

Boogaard, a Bonita Vista High School alum, started GoGoGrandparent for his grandmother, who lacked a smartphone and faced challenges navigating an app-based system. The service allows users to request rides on short notice or as far in advance as they choose. All assigned drivers undergo extensive background checks and regular evaluations to ensure safety.

In addition to transportation, the service offers meal, grocery, and medication delivery.

Membership options are available, with a basic membership starting at $17 per month.

Per-ride costs are calculated at 27 cents per minute, while meal delivery ranges from $4.25 to $8.50 an order and grocery delivery fees range from $7 to $35. Higher membership plans provide better service discounts, with the most expensive option costing approximately $500 per month, which includes free rides and reduced delivery costs.

For families wanting to maintain a connection with loved ones, the service also includes tracking features.

“You'd be able to see where your loved one's getting picked up, where they're being dropped off,” Boogard noted. This capability allows family members to keep tabs on their relatives in real-time.

Inscoe expressed gratitude for GoGoGrandparent, emphasizing the positive impact it has on her daily life.

"I'm glad this service is available," she said, "Allowing me to focus on what I love to do instead of worrying about how to get around."

With its innovative approach to accessibility, GoGoGrandparent provides a meaningful solution for seniors looking to maintain their independence in an increasingly mobile world.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.