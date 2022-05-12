Inmate who died at San Diego Central Jail identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 31-year-old inmate who died of yet-to-be-determined causes last week at San Diego Central Jail.

Deputies found Leonel Villasenor of San Diego unconscious and slumped over a partition wall next to a toilet in a second-floor holding cell at the Front Street detention center shortly before 6 p.m. last Thursday, said Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Jail staffers and emergency personnel tried in vain to revive Villasenor before paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy in the case on Friday, but a cause-of-death ruling remains on hold pending laboratory results and "further evaluation," Steffen said.

Villasenor had been in custody since May 4, when he was arrested on suspicion of theft and violation of a restraining order.