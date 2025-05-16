Inmate who died after being found unresponsive in Santee jail identified

SANTEE (CNS) - Authorities Friday released the name of the 31-year-old Santee inmate who died after being hospitalized this week.

Around 7:25 p.m. Monday, personnel discovered inmate and San Diego resident Callen Lines unresponsive inside her jail cell at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that CPR was performed on Lines until paramedics from the Santee Fire Department transported her to a hospital, where she died about 8:15 p.m.

According to sheriff's officials, she had been in custody just one day before her untimely death, and was facing multiple charges that included alleged vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

"The sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all aspects of this incident are examined," the agency stated.

The cause of death was under investigation.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.