Inmate launches alleged knife attack on Sheriff's deputy in San Diego courthouse

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A jail inmate allegedly attacked a sheriff's deputy with a shiv today in a holding cell at San Diego Central Courthouse, leaving the lawman with only minor injuries but winding up facing a charge of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Ernesto E. Olea, 29, had just finished making a scheduled court appearance and was awaiting transport back to Vista Detention Facility at about 9 a.m. when he allegedly jumped the deputy, who had just opened the door to the cell, said Sgt. Shane Burt of the sheriff's Court Services Bureau.

"He... tried to stab the deputy in the head and neck with a makeshift knife," Burt said. "The deputy was able to fend off the attack and regain control of Olea until additional deputies arrived to assist."

Medics treated the deputy at the scene for cuts to one of his hands.

An ambulance crew took Olea to a hospital with a gash to his head suffered during the scuffle, the sergeant said. After being released from medical care, he was re-booked on suspicion of trying to kill the deputy and possessing a weapon while incarcerated.

Olea had been in custody since late February, according to jail records. Details on that arrest were unavailable Friday evening.

