Inmate found unresponsive, dies in San Diego Central Jail

Posted at 10:45 AM, May 06, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A man died while in custody at the San Diego Central Jail, law enforcement said Friday.

The 31-year-old inmate was found unresponsive, "slumped over" near a partition in a holding cell on the second floor of the jail around 6 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m., despite lifesaving procedures -- including administering Naloxone.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to perform an autopsy Friday to determine the cause of death.

