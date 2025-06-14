Inmate dies at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A 53-year-old inmate died in custody at a detention facility in Santee, authorities announced Saturday.

At around 4:25 p.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies discovered the unresponsive inmate in her cell while serving dinner, according to Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility officials.

The facility's medical staff began performing CPR, sheriff's officials said.

Officials said personnel from the Santee Fire Department assumed life- saving measures upon their arrival, but to no avail.

The inmate was pronounced deceased about 10 minute later, sheriff's officials said. Her name was not immediately available.

She had been in custody since Jan. 3, and was facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and felony vandalism.

An investigation was underway, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.