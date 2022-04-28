Watch
Inmate dies at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa

Posted at 7:27 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:27:12-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man being held in the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa died after being found unresponsive during a security check, a county Sheriff's Department official said Thursday.

Just before 8 a.m. on April 27, 25-year-old Omar Ornelas and a second unidentified inmate were found in their jail cell, according to sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen.

The unidentified inmate was revived with the use of Naloxone and transported to a hospital, Steffen said in a news release.

Deputies, medical staff and paramedics performed life-saving measures on Ornelas, but he did not survive, Steffen said.

In November 2018, Ornelas, a San Marcos resident, was arrested and booked into the Vista facility on a probation violation for vandalism and committing a crime for the benefit of a gang, the Sheriff's Department said.

On Dec. 18, 2018, Oceanside police filed a murder charge against Ornelas, who was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and committing a crime for the benefit of a gang. Ornelas was transferred to the Bailey facility on Dec. 27, 2021.

The cause of Ornelas' death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled for Thursday, Steffen said.

