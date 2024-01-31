Inmate arrested on murder charge for cellmate's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-- San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Detectives arrested a 36-year-old Chula Vista man for the murder of another inmate, according to a release from San Diego Sheriff's on Tuesday.

Alvin McDonald Ruis shared a housing cell with 24-year-old Brandon Andrew Yates prior to Yates' murder on Jan. 16 at the San Diego Central Jail. A press release from the Sheriff's Department said Yates was arrested for burglary and was a City of San Diego resident.

The release said Ruis was arrested on Dec. 27 of last year by the Chula Vista Police Department on a laundry list of charges, including domestic violence, willful cruelty to a child, stalking, burglary and court order violation, among others.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the incident and conducted an investigation. The case was sent to the District Attorney's office, where it awaits criminal proceedings, according to the release. The Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the cause of Yates' death.

