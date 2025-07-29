Inmate, 82, found dead at San Diego Central Jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ruling on the cause of the death of an 82-year-old inmate discovered dead of unknown causes in his cell at the San Diego Central Jail was on hold Tuesday pending postmortem examinations.

Deputies and an in-house nurse were distributing medications at the Front Street detention center when they found the man unresponsive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Jail staff performed CPR on the inmate prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing the inmate dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The man had been in custody since May 27, facing charges of mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He had a court hearing pending to determine his mental competency, sheriff's Lt. Juan Marquez said.

"The San Diego Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the decedent's family and all those affected by his passing," Marquez said. "A sheriff's family-liaison officer will support the family as they navigate through this difficult time."

