Inmate, 67, dies of unknown causes at San Diego Central Jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An inmate died of unknown causes at San Diego Central Jail this week, authorities reported Wednesday.

Deputies conducting an hourly safety check at the Front Street detention center found Robert Shuey, 67, unconscious in his cell shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Jail staffers performed CPR on Shuey prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving effort before pronouncing him dead at the scene, sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Shuey had been arrested Monday by Oceanside police on suspicion of DUI following a traffic crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist, according to Steffen.

The cause of Shuey's death was under investigation, the lieutenant said.