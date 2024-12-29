Inmate, 46, dies in custody in Vista jail

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 46-year-old inmate passed away while in custody after experiencing flu-like symptoms at the Vista Detention Facility, authorities said Saturday.

The man's name was not immediately available, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. He was believed to be an Escondido resident.

On Dec. 24, he was seen by medical staff who ordered testing. The man was placed in medical isolation to prevent infecting other inmates, sheriff's officials said.

Around 8 a.m. Dec. 28, deputies found the inmate sitting on the floor of his cell. He was breathing but did not respond. A nurse checked his vital signs and offered him medication.

According to sheriff's officials, medical staff provided aid to the man until relieved by Vista Fire Department personnel. After attempted lifesaving efforts, he died shortly afterward in custody.

On Nov. 24, the man had been taken into custody on a felony warrant for bringing controlled substances into jail or prison, officials said.

In 2019, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the county's rate of inmate deaths was higher than that of other large counties in California.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.