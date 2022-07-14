VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- For Marine Staff Sgt. Stuart DiPaolo and his family, they aren’t just getting a new home -- they’re getting a new lifestyle.

DiPaolo had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, but he was critically injured during a 2015 training exercise at Camp Pendleton.

In the incident, the vehicle DiPaolo was in started to go up an embankment and he had to jump out. The vehicle rolled on its side, crushing DiPaolo’s head. Every bone in his face was broken; DiPaolo’s neck was broken, and his left eye was detached from his optical nerve.

DiPaolo’s injuries left him in a wheelchair, but now he’s getting a part of his life back.

Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, a brand-new smart home was custom built for him, giving DiPaolo his freedom and independence back.

On Thursday, the house in Vista was dedicated with a ceremony, complete with the Patriot Guard.

The construction costs were paid for through donations from several sponsors.

DiPaolo’s home is the 78th house built by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

DiPaolo serves as a mentor for other wounded military members.