Injured golden eagle released into the wild in Riverside County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A golden eagle returned to the wild in Riverside County after two weeks of extensive care at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center on Sunday, according to a San Diego Humane Society press release.

A San Jacinto community member found the eagle unable to fly- they were underweight and covered in mud and manure. They also had mild abrasions to the feet. The press release also said the recent storm may have played a role in the cause of the bird's condition.

The bird arrived at the Ramona Wildlife Center on Feb. 5, and the veterinary team with the SDHS and Project Wildlife treated them for parasites and gave essential fluids and pain medications upon arrival, according to the release.

Five days after arrival, the release said the eagle became stronger and was placed in a small aviary outdoors, where the Project Wildlife team noticed improvements. The bird was then transitioned into a larger aviary on Feb. 15.

Prior to the bird's release on Sunday in San Jacinto, a USGS-permitted raptor biologist with the SDHS's Ramona Wildlife Center, banded the golden eagle for the Department and Fish and Wildlife to continue to monitor and track the bird, the SDHS said.