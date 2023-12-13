Inflation slowing down but food prices still going up

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Dani Gosewisch checked out at the grocery store, she glanced at her bill.

"Well I just bought a lemon for 89 cents, which is a killer," she said.

Gosewisch has been coming to the store since the 1960s.

"Lemons were probably a nickel back then," she added.

Even though food prices in November didn’t go up as much as they did in October, there are still some big increases. Cereal went up .5% in November. It went up .2% the month before. Fruit and vegetables increased .3% in November.

"The price of food, gas and rent. Everything is skyrocketing. I feel bad for the young people who cannot make it work," Gosewisch said.

If you like meat or eggs, you are in luck. They went down .2% in November.

Gosewisch says despite the ups and downs, she is a creature of habit.

"I am a native San Diegan. I have lived near this store my entire life. You just get what you need. You live with it," she said.