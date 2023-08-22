Inflatable bounce park, bouncing back after storm

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — The inflatable park is called Funbox. But there is nothing fun about getting water out of the bounce houses after it rains.

"I could not believe it. It was overpowering," says Kim Miller, manager of Funbox.

The amusement park is located at the Plaza Bonita Mall. It is full of bounce houses for kids. The park is about half the size of a football field.

"It takes 10 guys to clean this out. Today I am flying solo," says Miller.

Miller inflates and cleans each one by hand. Funbox is a traveling amusement park. It has been at the mall since March. Miller says she has closed at least 12 times because of the recent storms.

"Mother nature has been on a rage for us," she said.

Miller is a Bonita resident. She says seeing children come into the park, helps her weather any storm.

"I love kids. I was a teacher. This is what is all about, seeing the smiles. When they come in, their faces light up. Plus our snow cones are not half bad," Miller said.