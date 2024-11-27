Increased DUI patrols across San Diego County throughout Thanksgiving holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO - County sheriff's deputies will be out in force starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday looking to pull over and arrest impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said.

So far this year in San Diego County, nearly 900 impaired drivers have been arrested by deputies, according to a sheriff's statement.

An arrest for impaired driving can cost more than $15,000 in legal fees, the statement said. And driving under the influence can mean more than just drinking alcohol. It also includes driving while using prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana and can impair drivers, especially combined with alcohol and other drugs.

The sheriff's office stated that drivers should plan a safe way to get home before drinking by designating a sober driver and leaving their car keys at home. They also suggest using a taxi, ride-sharing service, calling a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.

And if drivers see an impaired driver on the road, they should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 858-868-3200.

Funding for the Thanksgiving impaired driving enforcement program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

