Incoming storm brings increased risk of falling trees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With winds expected to be heavier in the storm projected to reach San Diego Thursday than they were for the storm that caused so much damage last week, experts are warning of the increased danger of falling trees.

“The best thing you could have done is be proactive all year and maintaining your care properly," master arborist Bradley Brown of Tree Life California told ABC 10News.

Brown recommends that homeowners move any outdoor items they can away from trees, including patio furniture. He also recommends being careful about parking vehicles.

“There is a possibility that a branch could fall, a tree could fall," he says. "The likelihood of that happening could be minimal, might not be much, but it’s there. So it might be a good idea to not park under trees.”

A dedicated group of lawn blowers spend most days in Balboa Park, so they remember very well the giant storm that whipped through San Diego almost a year ago.

"When people came in the morning and saw the tree lying on the ground, they were very alarmed."

It was a reminder that heavy rain and winds create the possibility of falling trees.

"All trees have an inherent risk because they're above ground and we have gravity that wants to pull them down."

Master Arborist Bradley Brown says ideally, homeowners have been maintaining their trees to minimize risk, but it's still a good idea to make sure you move outdoor items out of harm's way.

"If you have tables, anything that's of value that you are worried about a branch falling on it. Even if you're not worried about a branch falling on it, if it's underneath a tree, it's a good idea to move those."

That includes cars. "There is a possibility that a branch could fall, a tree could fall. The likelihood of that happening could be minimal, might not be much, but it's there. So it might be a good idea to not park under trees."

With more storms lined up behind this one, the lawn blowers figure this might be their last day to play for a while. Since the city removed several risky trees last year, they're not too concerned about the risk of something falling and hurting someone.

"I think if you're just walking by, the chances of injury are very, very low."