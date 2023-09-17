Incarcerated women walk away from reentry program in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Sunday circulated photos of two incarcerated women who walked away from a Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in San Diego.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, staff at the CCTRP facility were notified that Diana Sanchez and Janelle Rice were seen leaving, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Officials received tamper alerts for Sanchez and Rice's ankle monitors shortly thereafter.

"Staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming Sanchez and Rice were missing," the agency said. "Within minutes, agents from CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Sanchez and Rice and notification was made to local law enforcement."

Sanchez, 31, was described as a 5-feet-7-inch tall Latina weighing 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was received from Los Angeles County on March 6 to serve a five-year sentence for burglary and the use of ID of another to obtain personal identifying information.

Rice, 32, was described as a 5-feet-2-inch white woman weighing 206 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was received from San Bernardino County on Feb. 6 to serve a four-year sentence for robbery and burglary.

Anyone with information about the women was urged to call their local law enforcement agency, or 911.

The CCTRP allows eligible female criminals to serve their sentence in a community facility in lieu of state prison. The program provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with alcohol and drug addiction recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

