Inaugural Cold Case Cruise brings resources to Southeastern San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will be cruising for a cause on Saturday morning at Keiller Park.

The family of Daniel Coriz, a murder victim, organized the first annual Cold Case Cruise.

Daniel Coriz was murdered in front of a friend's home on Koe Street in May 2014. For nearly a decade, his case was cold.

In February 2024, while his sister, Alicia Velenzuela, was planning the Cold Case Cruise, she said she received a call from investigators letting them know an arrest was made in connection to Coriz's murder.

Valenzuela said it was shocking.

"I'm doing this; first and foremost, I wanted to bring awareness to my brother's case and in remembrance, and it turned into remembering all crime victims and their families to just look to unite and look for hope in resolving their cases," said Valenzuela.

There will be resources at the event for families impacted by violence and for community members who are looking for a second chance.

The Cold Case Cruise will begin at 10 a.m. The proceeds raised will go to Crime Stoppers.

