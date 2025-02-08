Imperial Beach nonprofit expands food assistance program amid rising food insecurity

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Magnolia Project, a nonprofit food pantry in Imperial Beach, is experiencing a significant increase in demand, now serving up to 50 households daily compared to just 26 households a week two years ago. The organization focuses on providing fresh fruits and vegetables, which are prepared in their kitchen before being made available to clients.

Frances Castro, one of the pantry's clients, shared her positive experience at the Magnolia Project. “You’re not standing in the line for 2 hours. And here you get to pick everything you want. They have fresh fruits and vegetables; it helps me out being one income and having to pay rent," she said. Castro learned about the Magnolia Project after seeing a story about the organization on 10News in 2023.

The increased service reflects the growing challenge of food insecurity, particularly for those reliant on fixed incomes. “I think the times of the world it’s hard; people can’t make ends meet, "says volunteer, Elisa Greer . “Groceries are so high; social security — you only get so much a month. We have so many people who shop here who are on social security, and their money doesn’t stretch like it used to.”

The Magnolia Project's efforts have been critical for clients like Frances, who expressed her hope that the pantry remains a permanent resource: “I hope this stays here forever. It’s a really good place.”

As the organization continues its work, it aims to provide vital support to those in the community grappling with rising living costs and limited financial resources.

