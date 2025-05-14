Imperial Beach Mayor Aguirre to call out San Diego County for lack of border sewage funding

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, joined by South County community members, will call out the San Diego County government Wednesday for moving forward with a budget that "grossly underfunds sewage cleanup and public health protections."

As the ongoing sewage crisis continues to plague south county communities, Aguirre said just .02% of the county's proposed budget addresses sewage response -- including infrastructure upgrades, environmental clean-up and public health protections.

This has happened with the District 1 Supervisorial seat -- which covers the South Bay -- vacant.

Aguirre and community leaders "will call for a shift in county budget priorities to address the Tijuana River sewage crisis, and its brutal public health impacts, and outline a 5-point County Sewage Action Plan to reduce toxic odors, protect kids from the worst impacts, and ramp up the county's advocacy for state and federal clean up efforts," according to a statement from the mayor.

Aguirre is a candidate for that vacant District 1 seat in a July 1 Special Election, facing off against Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

Her call out of the county leadership comes a day after sewage flow across the U.S.-Mexico border temporarily increased in the Tijuana River Valley as part of a sewer line-repair project in Mexico.

In a news release issued Friday, the county Air Pollution Control District announced the project could also increase pollution at South County beaches, as untreated wastewater is diverted south of the border.

Now in its second and final phase, the project is expected to start Tuesday and take roughly one week to complete, APCD officials said.

The existing line moves untreated wastewater to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in the U.S., and the San Antonio de los Buenos Plant in Mexico, according to the APCD.

"The completion of this line is critical for preventing potential catastrophic failures and increasing reliability of Tijuana's wastewater infrastructure," the APCD stated.

The International Boundary and Water Commission will stay in touch with construction and project managers in Mexico, monitor progress and share updates, according to the ACPD.

The IBWC "has been working extensively with Mexico to mitigate wastewater spills as much as possible and have coordinated bypass lines to pump as much wastewater as possible" to the South Bay plant, according to the county.

The IBWC, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, state Department of Public Health, San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, the APCD and county government have collaborated since last year on sewage treatment issues.

The APCD monitors odor complaints and hydrogen sulfide levels for communities located near the Tijuana River Valley.

According to the county, residents in affected communities can reduce the impact of the hydrogen sulfide odors by limiting outdoor activities if the smell bothers them.

The county also advises keeping doors and windows closed, using fans or portable air condition to increase circulation indoors and using an air purifier with a high-efficiency particulate air filter, activated charcoal and potassium permanganate.

According to the APCD, people with chronic conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should have their rescue medications readily available.

Residents should seek medical care if they experience persistent or worsening symptoms caused by strong odors, officials added.

The APCD offers free purifiers for residents who qualify.

Last month, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin visited with San Diego leaders about the ongoing issues caused by the trans-national pollution.

"This visit for EPA is very important for us to make sure that we aren't just seeing and hearing first hand on the ground in Southern California, but ensuring that the path forward is one of max collaboration and extreme urgency to end a crisis that should have ended a long time ago," Zeldin said in April.

"It's a beautiful day where people should be able to spend an Earth Day not worrying about foul smells in the air, ... public health, beach closures and so much more," Zeldin said. "But that's the reality that Americans in Southern California have had to live through for way too long. They want action and they're right."

In recent years, the U.S.-Mexico border sewage pollution problem has closed beaches and caused serious health issues for some residents. Untreated wastewater from Mexico's Tijuana River crosses the border into the United States and washes out to sea just south of Imperial Beach.

The bacterial buildup from raw sewage in the wastewater has necessitated the closure of South Bay beaches almost without interruption for three years.

McCann said he was "grateful to have Administrator Zeldin in San Diego to see firsthand the challenges our community faces and to help us push for sustainable, long-term solutions."

"I am committed to working alongside Administrator Zeldin to provide innovative solutions that will finally put an end to this 30-year crisis," McCann added.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.