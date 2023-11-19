Imperial Beach family traveling America after cancer diagnosis returns home

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA — It’s been more than a year since Matt Henry gave 10News a tour of what was once a school bus, transformed into a home on wheels.

At the time he was gearing up for he, his wife, and his six kids to load up and see some of the country.

In his words, the trip "escalated". The family of eight from Imperial Beach saw all 48 states in the continental United States over the course of 365 days.

The family rolled back into town about two weeks ago.

Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumor several years ago.

The former Pastor says his severe symptoms started to subside after he prayed. When he began feeling better, he decided to try embarking on this cross-country journey.

“I was really sick for a long time and I couldn't be around the noise. I couldn't be around the kids... This was such a good time. We were always together," said Matt.

He and his wife, Christy, agree the family has come back to Imperial Beach stronger because of the trip.

“The past 7 years of Matt’s cancer journey were really hard. Really difficult to work through, and so to have the gift of this year to just recover and rebuild," said Christy.

Matt has been documenting his battle with cancer in Instragram, @imperialbeachdad.