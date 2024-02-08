“I'm asking you Council Members please, don't turn your eye away from these people who are the most vulnerable.”

That’s Rachel Clark, she lived at a complex on National Avenue on South Crest.

She says, “I had to climb out of my jeep window as I tried to flee and carry my dog out and climb onto the top balcony. We were stranded on that balcony for four hours before anybody came by. It's not like they could because there was a raging river going through.”

Wednesday, Clark spoke before the City Council’s Budget and Government Efficiency Committee, as they looked over the priorities for the 2025, fiscal budget.

Clark was joined by other flood victims and community members, advocating for the need to make storm water projects a priority.

During her remarks, Council Member Vivian Moreno pushed to add an amendment to the proposal suggesting the creation of an enhanced storm water maintenance program responsible for the installation and maintenance of storm drains.

She says, "The city must adjust and we need to start now.the fiscal 25 budget absolutely needs to contain additional funding to properly maintain storm channels."

The proposal was approved unanimously by the committee members.

The proposal will now be sent to the city council for review.

