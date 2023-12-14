If you're looking to put a pet under the tree this year, consider these adoptable cuties

If you’re looking for the perfect pet to put under the tree this holiday season, you may want to consider adoption from a shelter.

“We highly encourage people to adopt and look to a shelter or a rescue first. There are so many deserving animals who need a second chance,” said Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations, San Diego Humane Society.

Thompson says their campuses are full and overcapacity right now.

“Especially with dogs,” she said. “This has been the toughest year we’ve ever had. We’ve never seen numbers like this.”

Thompson says the high number of animals they’ve taken in could be linked to the economy and inflation as San Diegans face financial challenges.

“We do want pet owners to know that we’re here to help. So if you’ve run into trouble and you need resources, come and have that conversation with us so you don’t have to give up your pet,” she said.

Thompson says they offer affordable veterinary care and other resources on site to help pet owners.

If you are considering adoption, you can easily browse through the animals they have at their four campuses by visiting their website online.

“We have everything from puppies…we have a litter of St. Bernard puppies right now…to young dogs to seniors. We have cats, small pets…so probably what you’re looking for, is right here.”

She says they have a holiday campaign to clear the shelters running right now: Through December 17th, it’s only $25 to take an animal home. They’ll send you with some supplies and they offer an adoption guarantee – if it’s not the right fit, you can bring them back.