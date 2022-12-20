If you buy a pair of socks at this local shop, they’ll donate a pair to kids in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you’re looking for a small holiday gift with a big impact – check out California Sock Company.

For every pair of socks purchased, the local company donates a pair to a child in need.

ABC 10News stopped by their Pacific Beach location, where there’s a pair of socks for everyone.

“We have Padres, Marvel, DC, NFL, Disney, Star Wars…you name it,” said Bernard Lebel, a San Diego native and the company’s CEO.

“Kids love socks, right? It just brightens up their day, their outfits, their attitudes. And these colorful socks...they make a difference,” he said.

Lebel shared his personal reason for the charitable company policy: “I grew up in a household that needed a little extra love. I was one of the kids on the Christmas tree that you would pull off the name and what I wanted for Christmas was on there…and that’s where my Christmas gifts came from for a certain time in my life."

The company works closely with community groups like the Boys & Girls Club and has also donated hundreds of thousands of socks to the local homeless community.

“I think if you’re a business owner in a local community, you have to give back to the community. Because they’re the reason you’re successful,” said Lebel.

Fun fact: California Sock Company is also the largest onesie distributor on the West Coast.

They are located in Pacific Beach, inside the Fashion Valley Mall and Temecula.

Customers can also place orders online and learn more about the company HERE.

